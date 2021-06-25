Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Man wanted for licking woman’s backside at a beauty supply store

Surveillance video shows a man walk up behind a woman bending over and lick her backside.
Surveillance video shows a man walk up behind a woman bending over and lick her backside.(NYPD Crime Stoppers)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (Gray News) - Police are searching for a man accused of sexually abusing a woman who was shopping at a beauty supply store in Brooklyn.

Surveillance video shows a man walk up behind a woman bending over and lick her backside.

You can see the woman say something to the man, who police say then ran away.

According to the NYPD Crime Stopper unit, the incident happened Wednesday around 2 p.m. at Jota Jota Beauty Supply.

Law enforcement is offering a $3,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can submit a tip online or by calling 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Christian Holmes (center) is being recognized for being accepted in the Call Me MiSTER program...
‘I feel like I just made history’: Caddo Schools graduate accepted into Call Me MiSTER program
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
Law enforcement was on scene during the early morning hours of Thursday, June 24, 2021...
Shell casings found on scene of possible shooting during early morning hours
Lewilliam Adger (left), 26, of Princeton, is charged with one count each of attempted...
Man accused of trying to kill someone who was trying to buy $100 worth of meth

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
4 dead in Florida condo building collapse, 159 remain missing
Dozens have been rescued following a deadly building collapse in Surfside, Florida.
Rescuers focus on detecting sounds of survivors in rubble
President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House grounds,...
Biden celebrates Pride Month, highlighting LGBTQ rights
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016 file photo, founder of the first commercial anti-virus...
Widow seeks ‘thorough’ investigation into John McAfee death
The Black Girl Magic Museum is located at 509 Market St. in Shreveport, La.
YOUR VOICE: Black Girl Magic Museum highlights beauty, power of Black women and girls