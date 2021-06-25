Yokem Connection
Gov. Edwards vetoes permitless concealed carry

Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. John Bel Edwards(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has vetoed Senate Bill 118. This would allow those 21 and older to carry a concealed carry weapon without a permit.

The proposal comes from Senator Jay Morris.

The bill was approved by both the Louisiana House and Senate in the most recent legislative session.

Edwards released the following statement:

“I am a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, and an enthusiastic outdoorsman and hunter. But I simply cannot support carrying a concealed carry firearm without proper education and safety training – and I believe the majority of Louisianans agree with me. Our current system strikes the right balance of ensuring that people can bear arms while also keeping reasonable permitting and training processes in place. It is a matter of basic public safety and numerous law enforcement leaders across the state opposed the bill for this reason, especially as it relates to the enhanced risk posed to their officers. Simply put, it is not too much to ask that a person who wishes to carry a concealed weapon in public be required to attend basic marksmanship and safety training so they understand the regulations associated with such an action. That’s reasonable and responsible, and for these reasons, I have vetoed the permitless carry bill,” said Edwards.

