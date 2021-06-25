Yokem Connection
Elderly man, woman dead in separate house fires in Caddo, Bossier parishes

An elderly woman was killed in a fire at this mobile home on Bethany Stateline Road in Bethany,...
An elderly woman was killed in a fire at this mobile home on Bethany Stateline Road in Bethany, La. on June 19, 2021.(LAOSFM)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KSLA) - A man and woman are dead after two separate house fires in Caddo and Bossier parishes, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM) reports.

The woman died in a mobile home fire that happened just before 6 p.m. on June 19 in the 11000 block of Bethany Stateline Road in Bethany. The woman’s body was found in the bathroom. Her identification is pending, however, it’s believed the victim is the homeowner, who would’ve been 86 the week of June 21.

LAOSFM officials say the fire started on the east side of home, however, the exact cause remains unknown. It’s also unclear whether or not there were working smoke detectors inside.

The man was killed June 23 in Bossier City. The first broke out around 8:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Leslie Street. The call came in after a neighbor went to check on the resident and found his body in the living room and evidence of a fire that had already gone out. Again, identification is pending, but it’s believed the victim is the 81-year-old homeowner.

An elderly man was killed in a fire at this home on Leslie Street in Bossier City, La. on June...
An elderly man was killed in a fire at this home on Leslie Street in Bossier City, La. on June 23, 2021.(LAOSFM)

After assessing evidence at the scene, officials say the fire started in a bathroom at the back of the house. The bathroom door was open, allowing smoke to travel through the house. It’s believed the smoke reached the living room, where the homeowner was sleeping on the couch. The exact cause remains undetermined, however, improper disposal of smoking materials may have led to this particular fire. A smoke detector was found in the house, but it appears it was not operational at the time of the fire.

