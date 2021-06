MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Traffic is backed up on I-20 eastbound at mile marker 100 west of Calhoun.

This is due to a crash.

As of 6 p.m., traffic is backed up for about 11 miles.

Go to our Facebook page to see photos of the crash uploaded by viewers.

More details will be shared here when available.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.