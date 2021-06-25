Commission on Race and Cultural Diversity hosts painting day with ArkLaTex artists

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It was an art-filled night Thursday, June 24 at the Stewart Bell Stadium in Shreveport.

The Shreveport Commission on Race and Cultural Diversity hosted a painting night. They recruited several ArkLaTex artists to paint a mural in honor of local heroes in history. One artist says it’s a community effort that everyone can take part in.

”Even if you just want to come by and just watch or just ask about the story or what exactly are we doing, or even if you just want to say, ‘Hey, I want to paint, but I don’t know anything to do,’ then we’ll guide, we’ll tell you. We’ll do a step-by-step or we’ll paint together,” said Katherine Owens, one of the artists.

The organization will have another painting day Saturday, June 26.

