Ark. food bank looking for volunteers to pick corn to be donated

FOREMAN, Ark. (KSLA) - Officials with one regional food bank are hitting the field in July to bring fresh vegetables to those they serve, but they’re looking for volunteers to make this possible.

Camille Wrinkle gave her 3-year-old child, Ava, a taste of the corn field Friday morning (June 25) in Little River County. Camille is the executive director of the Harvest Regional Food Bank and is preparing for the fourth annual corn harvest to benefit the different food pantries in the area.

“A couple of acres actually produce about 40,000 pounds of corn, so we are talking about an 18-wheeler truckload,” Wrinkle said.

The corn field is located near Foreman, Arkansas and is being donated by an anonymous farmer, but to get that 40,000 pounds, Harvest Regional Food Bank is seeking help from the community.

“This is always a big time, a big push for volunteers because it takes many hands to harvest this corn and we really rely on our volunteers to help get that done,” said Wrinkle.

The harvest is scheduled for July 5, 6, and 7. Wrinkle says they hope to get 30 to 40 volunteers each day. If you’d like to give a helping hand, contact Harvest Regional Food Bank in Texarkana. Officials say this project is important to fighting hunger in the 10-county area served by the food bank.

“This is so special because it’s produce and a lot of the families we serve otherwise may not have access to fresh fruits and vegetables, so this means a lot to the pantry and families that we serve,” Wrinkle said.

You can reach Harvest Regional Food Bank by calling 903-774-1398.

