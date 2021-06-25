4 arrested for allegedly making fake inspection stickers
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hundreds of fake motor vehicle documents were found during the search of a motel room in Shreveport, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
On June 16, agents searched a room in the 4900 block of Monkhouse Drive. Inside, they reportedly found more than 100 fake Louisiana inspection stickers, as well as more than 100 fake Louisiana emissions certificates, several fake Louisiana temporary license tags, several fake Texas buyer’s tags, a laminating machine, and two rolls of laminating plastic.
ARREST DETAILS
Tre Justin Boxie, 27
- Forgery of motor vehicle inspection certificates
Cameron Carroll, 27
- Forgery of motor vehicle inspection certificates
- Illegal carrying of a weapon
Brian Chavis, 32
- Forgery of motor vehicle inspection certificates
- Possession of schedule II narcotics (2 counts) - amphetamine pills
- Possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana)
- Introduction of contraband into a correctional center
Milton Chavis, 29
- Forgery of motor vehicle inspection certificates
The four men were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.