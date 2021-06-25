Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

4 arrested for allegedly making fake inspection stickers

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hundreds of fake motor vehicle documents were found during the search of a motel room in Shreveport, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.

On June 16, agents searched a room in the 4900 block of Monkhouse Drive. Inside, they reportedly found more than 100 fake Louisiana inspection stickers, as well as more than 100 fake Louisiana emissions certificates, several fake Louisiana temporary license tags, several fake Texas buyer’s tags, a laminating machine, and two rolls of laminating plastic.

Left to right: Tre Justin Boxie, Cameron Carroll, Brian Chavis, Milton Chavis
Left to right: Tre Justin Boxie, Cameron Carroll, Brian Chavis, Milton Chavis(Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

ARREST DETAILS

Tre Justin Boxie, 27

  • Forgery of motor vehicle inspection certificates

Cameron Carroll, 27

  • Forgery of motor vehicle inspection certificates
  • Illegal carrying of a weapon

Brian Chavis, 32

  • Forgery of motor vehicle inspection certificates
  • Possession of schedule II narcotics (2 counts) - amphetamine pills
  • Possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana)
  • Introduction of contraband into a correctional center

Milton Chavis, 29

  • Forgery of motor vehicle inspection certificates

The four men were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Lewilliam Adger (left), 26, of Princeton, is charged with one count each of attempted...
Man accused of trying to kill someone who was trying to buy $100 worth of meth
Christian Holmes (center) is being recognized for being accepted in the Call Me MiSTER program...
‘I feel like I just made history’: Caddo Schools graduate accepted into Call Me MiSTER program
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
Law enforcement was on scene during the early morning hours of Thursday, June 24, 2021...
Shell casings found on scene of possible shooting during early morning hours

Latest News

Texarkana hospital experiencing increase in respiratory virus cases
Shreveport Fire Department holds summer mentor program.
Shreveport Fire Department offering summer mentor program
Volunteers are needed to help pick corn to be donated to the Harvest Regional Food Bank.
Ark. food bank looking for volunteers to pick corn to be donated
Elderly man, woman dead in separate house fired in Caddo, Bossier parishes
Elderly man, woman dead in separate house fires in Caddo, Bossier parishes