4 arrested for allegedly making fake inspection stickers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hundreds of fake motor vehicle documents were found during the search of a motel room in Shreveport, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.

On June 16, agents searched a room in the 4900 block of Monkhouse Drive. Inside, they reportedly found more than 100 fake Louisiana inspection stickers, as well as more than 100 fake Louisiana emissions certificates, several fake Louisiana temporary license tags, several fake Texas buyer’s tags, a laminating machine, and two rolls of laminating plastic.

Left to right: Tre Justin Boxie, Cameron Carroll, Brian Chavis, Milton Chavis (Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

ARREST DETAILS

Tre Justin Boxie, 27

Forgery of motor vehicle inspection certificates

Cameron Carroll, 27

Forgery of motor vehicle inspection certificates

Illegal carrying of a weapon

Brian Chavis, 32

Forgery of motor vehicle inspection certificates

Possession of schedule II narcotics (2 counts) - amphetamine pills

Possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana)

Introduction of contraband into a correctional center

Milton Chavis, 29

Forgery of motor vehicle inspection certificates

The four men were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

