1 injured after a crash, shooting on Linwood Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating a shooting and crash on Linwood Avenue and West 70th Street.

Officials say they believe a suspect was in his vehicle chasing a male victim driving another vehicle. At some point police say a crash occurred and the suspect got out of the vehicle and shot the man.

The victim is believed to have life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

