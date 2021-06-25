Yokem Connection
1 injured after a crash, shooting on Linwood Avenue

(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating a shooting and crash on Linwood Avenue and West 70th Street.

Officials say they believe a suspect was in his vehicle chasing a male victim driving another vehicle. At some point police say a crash occurred and the suspect got out of the vehicle and shot the man.

The victim is believed to have life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

