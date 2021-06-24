You think its hot here? The Pacific Northwest is set to SHATTER records

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As we have entered summer in the ArkLaTex I’m sure many of you are getting used to the fact that unless it rains, it is scorching hot essentially everyday. Highs in the 90s with perhaps a few days cracking 100 degrees, and humidity that makes everything feel much worse. That is something we expect, but one place that is not expected is the Pacific Northwest. Unfortunately for them, that is exactly what is in the cards this weekend and early next week.

We are tracking a ridge of high pressure of epic proportions along the west coast. (KSLA News 12)

The setup going into this weekend for the west coast is an incredibly large and well pronounced ridge will develop over that region. It will develop into a classic Omega shaped block that is typical of well above average and record temperatures. All of the west coast will be above average, but this will be particularly noticeable across the northern west coast where some places will see high temperatures more than 40 degrees above average Sunday and possibly Monday as well.

Some cities in the Pacific Northwest, including Portland and Seattle could set all time record highs Sunday. (KSLA News 12)

Records will be most likely to fall on Sunday in the major cities on Sunday where Portland could see highs around 110, and Seattle could see high temperatures potentially surpassing 100 degrees. Both cities have the potential to set all time record highs for any day. This is particularly concerning because due to how out of ordinary this heat some homes or apartments might not have the needed to cooling to deal with the heat. Record highs could also be possible on Monday though, but this is more likely over central Washington compared to the coastal areas.

Records could fall across central Washington State Monday (KSLA News 12)

It will be important not just for the Pacific Northwest, but the ArkLaTex as well that when we deal with extreme heat during the summer you know the signs of Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke. This is especially important when it comes to our elderly and more vulnerable populations as they are much more impacted by the heat and humidity. So please whether or not you have loved ones here or in the Pacific Northwest make sure you periodically check up on them.

Make sure you can tell the difference between the signs of Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke. (KSLA News 12)

