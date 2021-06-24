Yokem Connection
Strawberry supermoon rises tonight!

The 'Strawberry' supermoon rises tonight
The 'Strawberry' supermoon rises tonight(Source: KSLA)
By Jeff Castle
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The first full moon of summer, also known as the ‘strawberry’ moon rises over the ArkLaTex tonight. The nickname for June’s full moon comes from it being the time of year that strawberries are often harvested in the northeastern U.S.

This year’s strawberry full moon is also a ‘supermoon’ which is when the moon is at it’s closest distance to Earth. The Moon’s orbit around the Earth is not a perfect circle so there are times through the year where the moon is a little closer to us and a little farther away at other times. During a ‘supermoon’, it appears a little bigger and a little brighter than average. This will be the last ‘supermoon’ of 2021.

Look for the moon to rise above the horizon in Shreveport at 8:48pm. It will set Friday morning at 6:50am.

If you snap a picture of tonight’s strawberry supermoon be sure to share it with us here: http://ksla.com/community/user-content

