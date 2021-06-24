Southwest US gets much needed rain

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Usually when Summer rolls around, all the rain seems to go to the southeast region. Thankfully, things will somewhat shift in the weather pattern. Rain will now hit the Southwestern United States.

Southwestern US is in need of a lot of rain (KSLA News 12)

Drought conditions around California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico are exceptionally bad. It is only the beginning of summer, and yet they are in desperate need for some rain. As the summer wears on, the chances of showers and storms become less likely. Thankfully, that is about to change, at least for next week.

Chances of rain next week are likely (KSLA News 12)

With a shift in the upper level patterns in our atmosphere, there will be a good chance for some much needed rain in the southwestern United States. It’s expected that through much of next week, there will be scattered showers and a couple storms in the afternoons everyday.

This will help the drought situation. It’s not expected to rain a tremendous amount, so it should not bring the drought conditions to “moderate” or “slight”. However, it may help lower them out of “exceptional”.

This will also be a good start to overcoming fire conditions that we usually see in late summer. The drier the conditions are, the harder it is to fight these wildfires near California. However, if we are to get more rain now, and lower the drought conditions, that will help to fight the wildfires once the get started.

Locally in the ArkLaTex we are also expected to see more rain next week. This will help to lower the temperature some. So, we will get a slight break from the heat we’ve been experiencing. Furthermore, the rain will help keep the ArkLaTex out of any drought situation.

