Shell casings found on scene of possible shooting during early morning hours

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shell casings were found on the scene of a possible shooting early Thursday morning.

It happened Thursday, June 24 around 1 a.m. on I-220 W near S Lakeshore. The Shreveport Police Department was initially on scene, however, it appears the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has now taken over the investigation.

KSLA’s crews on scene noted multiple evidence markers next to shell casings on the ground. Several vehicles were also on the embankment of the interstate, though it’s unclear how they were involved.

Law enforcement officers were interviewing multiple people on scene as well.

No other information is available right now. We will continue to update this story as we learn more about what happened.

