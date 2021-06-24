Yokem Connection
Shell casings found on scene of possible shooting during early morning hours

Law enforcement was on scene during the early morning hours of Thursday, June 24, 2021...
Law enforcement was on scene during the early morning hours of Thursday, June 24, 2021 investigating a possible shooting.(KSLA)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shell casings were found on the scene of a possible shooting early Thursday morning.

It happened Thursday, June 24 around 1 a.m. on I-220 W near S Lakeshore. The Shreveport Police Department was initially on scene, however, it appears the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has now taken over the investigation.

KSLA’s crews on scene noted multiple evidence markers next to shell casings on the ground. Several vehicles were also on the embankment of the interstate, though it’s unclear how they were involved.

Law enforcement officers were interviewing multiple people on scene as well.

No other information is available right now. We will continue to update this story as we learn more about what happened.

