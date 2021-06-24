Yokem Connection
Several NWLA agencies come together to honor retired ATF K-9 Jude

Memorial service for K-9 Jude
Memorial service for K-9 Jude(KSLA)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Retired K-9 Jude traveled the country but also had his own impact with several agencies in Northwest Louisiana.

It’s no surprise that many of those agencies appeared at his memorial service on Thursday, June 24. Attendance ranged from FBI, Louisiana State Police, Bossier Fire, DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office to many others.

“He was the best at what he could do,” Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton said. “And you see the impact he had all across the nation... Just thankful for Jude, thankful for his service.”

Despite the pawprints he left everywhere else, his impact likely has the most lasting impact for the Hood family. Jude and Chief Mike Hood worked more than 220 missions together, including explosives sweeps, VIP protection details, and many other requests to search for explosives and guns.

Caption

“I know without a doubt, Jude has saved me more than once,” said Chief Hood.

Sarah Hood, Chief Hood’s wife, said she knew he would always be safe with Jude at his side.

“I know that it’s not my husband walking into a room first; it’s Jude, who’s trained to find what’s there. Where my husband may not see it, Jude will see it.”

Jude was a certified ATF Explosives Detection K-9 and served SFD from 2008 to 2014, according to Chief Wolverton.

“He was always Mike’s dog, and they were always best friends and partners, but he became our family dog,” said Sarah Hood.

SFD said Jude died Friday, April 2, 2021 after a long battle with failing health. He would have been 15-years-old in May.

