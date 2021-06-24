Papers signed on new home for man who lost his and his wife in a tornado

(KSLA) — The papers have been signed and the deal has been closed.

That all happened today, Wednesday, June 23.

That’s almost three months to the day since a tornado killed Edward Laird’s wife and destroyed their mobile home.

But come this time Thursday, June 24, a new home — one with no fewer than four exterior walls — will have been delivered and set up for the Panola County, Texas, man, said Keith Bryant.

KSLA News 12′s Doug Warner spoke with the co-founder of Shreveport Volunteer Network on Wednesday, June 23 about the drive Bryant has been spearheading.

“It started with a cry for help from Panola County to help them clear out the roads to be able to get to him. Then God just said ‘Hey, we want to get this man a new home’.”

The past few months have been hard on Laird, both physically and emotionally. “He has some tremendous PTSD,” said Bryant, who checks in with Laird almost daily.

It doesn’t help that Laird still lives in the mobile home, or at least the half that was heavily damaged but not demolished March 27.

“Every time it has rained, rain has been pouring into it,” Bryant said. “It’s no longer secured to the ground, so every time the thunder hits, the wind, it rocks his house.”

Yes, the past few months have been a wild ride, with ups and downs along the way, Bryant added.

“But what I’ve seen is just a restoration of the belief in humanity,” Bryant added, not just for him and Laird but also for Shreveport Volunteer Network’s other co-founder and team members and people in the community.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 on Thursday, June 24, when Laird will get his new house.

And tap here to learn what Shreveport Volunteer Network’s next project will be.

RELATED:

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.