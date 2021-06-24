Northwest Louisiana Sickle Cell Disease Assoc. of America hosting 43rd annual softball tournament in July

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Northwest Louisiana Sickle Cell Disease Association of America (NWLASCDAA) and the Friends of Alpha are all set to host the 43rd annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament July 9 through 11.

The tournament will be held at Cargill Park. More than 1,200 participants are expected.

“The Sickle Cell Softball Tournament (SCST) has been a long-standing tradition and integral part of the community, and we know all of our area hotels and businesses will be glad to have it back in action with the pandemic forcing its cancellation last year,” said Kelly Wells, executive director the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission, a sponsor of the event. “In 2015, the event had a $1 million economic impact to our area.”

The event is sanctioned by the American Softball Association. Adult teams are invited to play, and the whole community is invited to the Home Run Derby on Friday, July 9, as well as tournament play on Saturday and Sunday.

“Sadly, this year’s SCST along with the Shreveport-Bossier community will be without two of its champions, a husband and wife team, both lost in 2020. The late Mrs. Lillie Bradford, NWLASCDAA director for over 20 years and Mr. Hugh Bradford, cofounder of the SCST over 43 years ago, will be sorely missed, but their legacy will live on,” said Herman Vital, director and cofounder of the SCST.

For information about how to register for the tournament, email nwlascdaa@bellsouth.net.

“Also each year, we try adding something new and exciting for our community and visitors, including a fireworks display and our new Family Fun Zone with water slides, music, Disney mascots, and the new Video Game Bus for the kids. This year, we are excited to partner with the Louisiana Governor’s Games, promoting fitness for all Louisiana citizens. It will include a Senior Division, all over 40-years-old. Other partners and major sponsors include the City of Shreveport, Caddo Parish Commission, and the North Caddo Medical Center, etc. So let’s play ball!” added Caddo Commissioner Roy Burrell, SCST chairman.

