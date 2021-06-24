Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Nacogdoches police report missing child found

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches child who was reported missing since Sunday has been found safe.

The Nacogdoches Police Department reported that based on the department’s leads a Texas Ranger successfully located Alyssa Collins, 11, at a private residence in San Antonio on Wednesday.

“We would like to thank the San Antonio Police Department, the Texas Rangers and many others for their assistance in bringing her home unharmed. We are continuing our investigation to determine how Alyssa was able to travel to San Antonio,” department representatives said in a statement. “We would like to thank the Nacogdoches Community for all the support shown to the family of Alyssa during this stressful time.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Walker, DOB: 7/8/1986, is facing two counts of first-degree rape.
Shreveport man arrested in Dallas for allegedly raping juveniles
Officers got the call just after 11 p.m. on June 22 to the 4300 block of N. Market Street, near...
Man injured in shooting on North Market Street; suspect sought
Left: Ronquel Rushing (05/01/1999 Right: Sa’Teriq Johnson (05/01/1999)
SPD: 2 men wanted in connection to April crimes
Man fishing off Bonne Carre Spilway after wreck, diesel spill closes interstate
Man goes fishing during 5-hour closure of La. bridge following 18-wheeler crash
Hollywood avenue shooting
SPD investigating fatal shooting in Mooretown; suspect sought

Latest News

Northwest Louisiana Sickle Cell Disease Assoc. of America hosting 43rd annual softball tournament in July
FILE - Festival goers attend the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on April...
Jazz Fest lineup to be announced Thursday
ATF K-9 Agent #853, Jude, died Friday, April 2, 2021 after a long battle with failing health.
Memorial service announced for retired ATF K-9 Jude
Vegetable aisle of Tyler grocery store.
Quarantine weight impacts: Shedding pandemic pounds