Nacogdoches police report missing child found

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches child who was reported missing since Sunday has been found safe.

The Nacogdoches Police Department reported that based on the department’s leads a Texas Ranger successfully located Alyssa Collins, 11, at a private residence in San Antonio on Wednesday.

“We would like to thank the San Antonio Police Department, the Texas Rangers and many others for their assistance in bringing her home unharmed. We are continuing our investigation to determine how Alyssa was able to travel to San Antonio,” department representatives said in a statement. “We would like to thank the Nacogdoches Community for all the support shown to the family of Alyssa during this stressful time.”

