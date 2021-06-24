Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Lawmakers discuss bipartisan infrastructure agreement

Senators discuss their bipartisan infrastructure deal with the Gray Television Washington News...
Senators discuss their bipartisan infrastructure deal with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau.(Gray DC)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC/AP) - A bipartisan group of senators sat down with President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday, seeking his support for a $953 billion infrastructure plan and raising hopes for a breakthrough agreement after arduous negotiations on his top legislative priority.

Biden invited members of the group of 21 senators, Republicans and Democrats, after a tentative agreement was reached Wednesday in talks with White House aides. The pared-down plan, with $559 billion in new spending, has rare bipartisan backing and could open the door to the president’s more sweeping $4 trillion proposals later on.

The White House and Democratic leaders cast the new proposal as a positive development.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau team is catching up with lawmakers to get their thoughts on the developments.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Jerry Walker, DOB: 7/8/1986, is facing two counts of first-degree rape.
Shreveport man arrested in Dallas for allegedly raping juveniles
Left: Ronquel Rushing (05/01/1999 Right: Sa’Teriq Johnson (05/01/1999)
SPD: 2 men wanted in connection to April crimes
Officers got the call just after 11 p.m. on June 22 to the 4300 block of N. Market Street, near...
Man injured in shooting on North Market Street; suspect sought
Chase Sandlin
East Texas school district shares final message of teen who killed himself; goal is raising awareness of mental health
Joe Tovar, 26
1 dead after shooting in Coushatta; suspect arrested

Latest News

Child tax credit expansion payments are coming to Americans
Expanded Child Tax Credit payments coming as Democrats push for permanence
The law making kindergarten mandatory for all children in Louisiana goes into effect in 2022.
La. lawmakers talk about importance of mandatory kindergarten
The event will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Bossier City Civic Center.
Swearing-in ceremony announced for Bossier City mayor-elect, city council
tom
Swearing-in ceremony announced for Bossier City mayor-elect
Casinos, racetracks will have priority in applying for sports betting licenses in La.