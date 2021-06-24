KSLA Salutes: Sgt. Chris Alford

Yokem Connection
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Sergeant Chris Alford currently works at the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, primarily in recruitment. He’s been with BPSO for the last 8 years, but before that he served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

“I joined the Marine Corps when I was 18 back in 1991,” Alford said. “I served in the Marine Corps for 22 years. My primary job was a grunt or what we call the infantry. I retired in 2013 and I started working for the Sheriff immediately after that.”

Alford was born in central Louisiana.

“I grew up in Carver Village,” Alford said. “The projects in Alexandra. Then my mother met my father, the man who adopted me, and he was in the Air Force and traveled all around the world. That really got me into wanting to serve my country.”

Throughout his service, Alford was stationed around the world in Japan, Italy, Germany, Australia and Singapore.

He was in Japan for the Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Oilers pre-season game held at Tokyo Dome on August 2, 1992.

“I was on the Marine Corps Silent Drill Team,” Alford said. “There are two different Silent Drill Teams, the 8th and I and depending on where you are, there’s the local drill team. The one thing that stands out to me is when I was on the drill team we did a halftime show when the Houston Oilers and Dallas Cowboys played each other. Troy Aikman was just coming in to the league and Warren Moon was going out so that was kind of fun to see those stars and perform to such a large crowd.”

Comradery is his biggest takeaway from his service; an unspoken understanding that has followed him to his job now.

“I met a lot of good friends,” Alford said. ”I also lost a lot of them. But the closeness; we were a team. You didn’t see black you didn’t see white. You saw one and we looked after each other. That was something I was not only able to bring from the Marine Corps but I also found it at the Sheriff’s Office. A lot of the deputies within the Sheriff’s Office are veterans themselves.”

While at Camp Pendleton in California in 2010, he received orders out of the 1st Battalion, 23rd Marines infantry in Bossier City.

“So I come out here, I do my tour with them and we deploy to Afghanistan,” Alford said. “We come back and one day a gentleman by the name of Norman Craig and a Sergeant within the Sheriff’s Office named Sgt. Hoff knew some of the people who worked in the Marine Corps in the office. I happened to come out, saw some men in uniform and I knew it was close to time for me to retire. Norman Craig put the challenge out, and I think around that time he was in his late 60′s, and told me ‘if I could put you on the ground would you consider joining the Sheriff’s Office?’ I didn’t think he could do it so I said sure. Sure enough, he put me on the ground and I ended up joining the Sheriff’s Office about four months afterwards.”

On top of comradery, Alford says several things he learned in his service that he has carried with him to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“The initiative, the discipline, being able to look at things from a different perspective,” Alford said. “Seeing if you can see a road block and being able to work through it. That’s one thing that being in the Marine Corps for 22 years has taught me that I have brought over to the Sheriff’s Office. It’s worked out well for me. I was also a recruiter in the Marine Corps and because of doing that I am able to use some of the tricks of the trade as far as being a recruiter here at BPSO.”

