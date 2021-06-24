Humid weather to close out week followed by rain chances

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking more toasty temperatures and high humidity on the way for the ArkLaTex. But in addition to the warm weather we are watching for slowly rising rain chances as we go through the weekend and especially as we get to next week. This will be due to a cold front that will be approaching the ArkLaTex before stalling out just outside of the region. This means that while we won’t see a major drop in our temperatures because of the front we could see some cooler weather early next week due to persistent shower and storm chances lingering for the region.

We are tracking intense heat and humidity for the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning we are tracking more of the same for the region. Temperatures this morning are in the 70s and will be once again moving up into the 90s this afternoon with ‘feels-like’ temperatures likely stretching over the 100 degree mark. There is the potential of some daytime showers and storms in the southern tier of the viewing area, but most will stay dry today and just deal with the heat.

As we move to Friday and the weekend we are tracking continued ‘soupy’ weather better known as high humidity for the region. Friday will be a carbon copy of Thursday with more humidity and the potential for a couple afternoon showers and storms in the southern part of the region. High temperatures will be in the 90s again Friday. Saturday and Sunday will bring slowly rising rain chances as the isolated storm chances become more widespread in nature. While no day will feature ample rain, cloud and potential showers may be just high enough to limit our temperatures to around the 90 degree mark both days of the weekend.

Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking the full brunt of the stalling front moving towards the ArkLaTex. Each of the first three days of the week we are tracking widespread showers and storms across the region that will likely limit just how hot we will be able to get. Though we aren’t tracking monsoon levels of rain next week we could see upwards of an inch or more in some locations Monday through Wednesday. Due to the potential high temperatures are trending cooler with highs likely in the mid and upper 80s through at least Wednesday.

In the meantime, get ready for another toasty day! Have a great Thursday!

