Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Biden administration expected to extend eviction moratorium

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American service members at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, England.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s moratorium on evictions set to expire Wednesday, the Biden administration is expected to order an extension to the end of July.

Six million American families are behind on rent and at risk of being homeless this summer, according to the nonprofit National Low Income Housing Coalition.

Facing the possibility of mass evictions, the White House wants to buy more time to get federal rent relief money to the tenants who need it.

While nearly $50 billion has been allocated during the pandemic, some states like Arizona have only released 4% of their funds.

The funding can also save some mom-and-pop landlords who are on the brink of bankruptcy due to months of lost rent payments.

If the Biden administration acts as expected, it will mark the fourth time the deadline for lifting the ban on evictions has been pushed back.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Walker, DOB: 7/8/1986, is facing two counts of first-degree rape.
Shreveport man arrested in Dallas for allegedly raping juveniles
Officers got the call just after 11 p.m. on June 22 to the 4300 block of N. Market Street, near...
Man injured in shooting on North Market Street; suspect sought
Left: Ronquel Rushing (05/01/1999 Right: Sa’Teriq Johnson (05/01/1999)
SPD: 2 men wanted in connection to April crimes
Man fishing off Bonne Carre Spilway after wreck, diesel spill closes interstate
Man goes fishing during 5-hour closure of La. bridge following 18-wheeler crash
Hollywood avenue shooting
SPD investigating fatal shooting in Mooretown; suspect sought

Latest News

FILE - Festival goers attend the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on April...
Jazz Fest lineup to be announced Thursday
Condo resident Barry Cohen was shocked by what he saw when he looked down the hallway Thursday...
Condo collapse: Resident says he looked down hall 'and there was nothing there'
Child tax credit expansion payments are coming to Americans
Child tax credit expansion payments are coming to Americans
The damaged building is seen at dawn in Surfside, Fla., on Thursday.
Wing of Miami-area condo collapses; at least 1 person dead, 35 rescued
ATF K-9 Agent #853, Jude, died Friday, April 2, 2021 after a long battle with failing health.
Memorial service announced for retired ATF K-9 Jude