Another hot day on Friday; Rain chances increase next week

(KSLA) - We will remain hot and mostly dry for now, but rain chances will soon be on the increase. That will help cool the temperatures, but will keep the humidity high.

This evening will be hot and steamy. Temperatures will remain in the 80s, but it will feel like the 90s for a few more hours. By tonight, it will finally cool off some more. There will be a few clouds around, but also some sunshine. Within those clouds, we may see a couple small showers pop up. Not everyone will see rain, so you should be good to go for any evening plans.

The moon will appear bigger and brighter tonight (KSLA News 12)

Overnight, we will go back to dry weather as the few showers come to an end. The clouds will stick around, but we will also have some clear conditions at times. We actually have the “Strawberry” Supermoon tonight. Viewing conditions will look good for that tonight. Temperatures will still be muggy and only cool to the mid to upper 70s.

Friday will be very similar to Thursday. Therefore, use cation while outside. Temperatures will once again get up to the mid 90s with more humidity. I expect there to be passing clouds, with no rain through most of the day. However, there is a 10% chance of rain since a couple pop showers may occur in the late afternoon.

This weekend is now trending drier. I still have a 20% chance of rain Saturday and a 30% chance Sunday. Therefore, I would not cancel any plan you may have for this weekend. If we are to see any showers, it will not certainly not rain all day. There should be passing clouds mixing in with some sunshine. Temperatures will be hot again though. Saturday will get up to the mid 90s, while Sunday will be slightly cooler, but still in the 90s.

The scattered showers and storms look to pick up a bit through next week as well. Monday and Tuesday will have more wet weather, but this will help to keep the temperatures in check. I have the rain chances at 40% both days. Highs will be in the upper 80s. With the rain hanging around, it may help the temperatures, but not the humidity. So, it will still feel worse than the air temperature.

As we round out the end of June and start off July, Wednesday and Thursday will have more rain. I’m keeping a 40% chance of rain both days. It will not rain all day, nor will it be a washout. Just keep the umbrella with you as you go throughout your day. The rain will keep temperatures from getting too hot though. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

Latest in the tropics is one tropical wave trying to form into what would be Danny. This disturbance off the coast of Africa has a 20% chance in the next 48 hours and a 40% in the next 5 days. If we believe something will develop soon, we will be your First Alert about it. Even if it does develop at this point, it is far away from the United States, so there’s nothing to worry about now.

Have a great rest of the week, and stay cool!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.