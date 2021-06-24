Yokem Connection
$2k cash reward offered for arrest of man wanted on slew of charges in Sabine Parish

Dino Maxie Jr., DOB: 1/22/1995
Dino Maxie Jr., DOB: 1/22/1995(Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office is offering a $2,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of man who’s wanted on a number of charges.

Dino Maxie Jr., 26, is wanted for the following charges:

  • Failure to appear for child support court
  • Failure to appear for motion to revoke bond - possession of firearm w/CDS, possession of schedule II narcotics, possession of schedule IV narcotics
  • Failure to appear for motion to revoke bond - general speed law, driving under suspension
  • Failure to appear for motion to revoke bond - aggravated assault with firearm under DVA, aggravated flight from an officer, possession with the intent to distribute schedule IV narcotics
  • Failure to appear for motion to revoke bond - battery of a dating partner, theft under $1,000, simple criminal damage to property under $1,000, reckless operation of a vehicle, stop signs & yield signs, intentional littering, driving under suspension
  • Failure to appear for motion to revoke bond - convicted felon possessing a firearm or carrying concealed
  • Failure to appear for criminal motion - Natchitoches Parish

Anyone who knows where Maxie is should call the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-256-9241. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous can call 318-256-4511 or submit a tip via the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office app.

