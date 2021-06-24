Yokem Connection
1 in hospital with critical injuries following shooting in Mansfield

(Source: Gray TV)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Mansfield Police Department, one man is in the hospital after being injured in a shooting.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 in the 900 block of Johnson Street.

Officials say the victim was transported to LSU Ochsner in Shreveport. He is said to be in critical, but stable condition.

Detectives with MPD and the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

