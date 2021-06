BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A date is set for Bossier City’s Mayor-Elect Tommy Chandler’s upcoming swearing-in ceremony.

The event will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Bossier City Civic Center.

A reception will follow.

The event will be held at the Bossier City Civic Center

