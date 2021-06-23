Summer heat returns Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we hit midweek we are tracking rising heat and humidity on the way for region as a ridge will start to build over the ArkLaTex. Temperatures today will be around the 90 degree mark with the increased mugginess making it feel significantly warmer. This is something you can expect to last the rest of the week and into the weekend as well. There is some potential that we could see a pop up shower or two over the weekend especially once we get to Sunday with more wet weather possible as we look ahead to next week.

We are tracking some intense heat and humidity for the ArkLaTex over the next few days. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning while it may feel initially comfortable to start the day we are expecting rising heat and humidity throughout the day that will add an unpleasantness to air this afternoon. Temperatures are in the low 70s this morning, but likely will move up to around the 90 degree mark this afternoon with ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will be right around the 100 degree mark.

As we go through the rest of the week we are tracking more heat and humidity on the way for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will continue their upward swing as we go through the second half of the week with mid-90s likely on the way and ‘feels-like’ temperatures surpassing 100 degrees. You should expect mainly dry weather and sunshine as well as we go through the rest of the week.

Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week while it will stay warm and muggy we are tracking rising shower chances on the way for the ArkLaTex. Not so much on Saturday where a pop shower will be possible, but most of the ArkLaTex will stay and hot with highs in the mid-90s. Sunday though, the shower potential will be a little more widespread as a weak cold front tries to push towards the region. Hit and miss showers and storms will also be a concern as we head into early next week as well.

In the meantime, get ready for a hot, sunny, and muggy Wednesday! Have a great day!

