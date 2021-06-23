SPD: 2 men wanted in connection to April crimes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has released images of two men wanted in relation to recent crimes.

Ronquel Rushing, 22, is wanted for attempted second-degree murder for the shooting on Barrett Street on April 2.

Sa’Teriq Johnson, 22, is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the Roosevelt Avenue homicide on April 28.

If you have any information on either of these men, please contact detectives at (318) 673-7020 or (318) 673-7300.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.