Shreveport man arrested in Dallas for allegedly raping juveniles

Jerry Walker, DOB: 7/8/1986, is facing two counts of first-degree rape.
Jerry Walker, DOB: 7/8/1986, is facing two counts of first-degree rape.(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DALLAS (KSLA) - A Shreveport man is behind bars awaiting extradition after allegedly raping juveniles victims over the course of several years.

Officials with the Shreveport Police Department announced the arrest of Jerry Walker, 34, on Wednesday, June 23. He’s charged with two counts of first-degree rape. Walker is believed to have raped multiple juveniles victims over the course of several years, police say.

On June 8, Walker was taken into custody in Dallas. He will be extradited to Shreveport in the near future.

