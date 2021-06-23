Yokem Connection
Shreveport Fire Department getting 3 much-needed new trucks

The Shreveport Fire Department will soon have three brand new trucks in operation.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department is about to have three shiny, new trucks on the streets of the city.

Final inspections will be conducted the week of June 28. The trucks were built by Ferrara, a fire protection equipment manufacturer in Livingston Parish.

Fire officials expect to have the new trucks in service around July 1. See the gallery below for photos of the new trucks.

