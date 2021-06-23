Shreveport Fire Department getting 3 much-needed new trucks

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department is about to have three shiny, new trucks on the streets of the city.

Final inspections will be conducted the week of June 28. The trucks were built by Ferrara, a fire protection equipment manufacturer in Livingston Parish.

Fire officials expect to have the new trucks in service around July 1. See the gallery below for photos of the new trucks.

