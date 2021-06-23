Yokem Connection
Natchitoches to hold second public hearing on Safe Streets Revitalization Project

The Natchitoches Safe Streets Revitalization Project aims to rehabilitate and revitalize the Texas Street Business Corridor and rehabilitate feeder roads and neighborhood streets. The project elements include rehabilitation of roads and drainage facilities, new pavement, new and widened sidewalks, walking paths, marked bike and pedestrian lanes, improved lighting and other amenities that ensure ADA compliance.(natchitochesla.gov)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - People in Natchitoches can share their opinions and thoughts during Wednesday’s (June 23) public hearing.

City leaders will listen to the community’s ideas regarding the Safe Streets Revitalization Project, which aims to “address the Department of Transportation’s goal of funding projects that benefit low-income communities, disadvantaged communities, communities underserved by affordable transportation, or overburdened communities.”

Targeting the Texas Street Business Corridor, the project elements will include “rehabilitation of roads and drainage facilities, new pavement, new and widened sidewalks, walking paths, marked bike and pedestrian lanes, improved lighting, and other amenities that ensure ADA compliance.”

The hearing will be held at the Ben Johnson Auditorium at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23. For people who cannot attend in-person, it can be viewed online here. Comments can be submitted here.

KSLA’s Destinee Patterson will have reaction from the meeting tonight on News 12.

Below is a video of the first public meeting, which was held June 9.

