Man injured in shooting on North Market Street; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering after a shooting late Tuesday night.

Officers got the call just after 11 p.m. on June 22 to the 4300 block of N. Market Street, near the Lakefront apartment complex and Shreveport Fire Station 2.

Police say a man was shot in the chest. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

