Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Man goes fishing during 5-hour closure of La. bridge following 18-wheeler crash

By Kristi Coleman
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers shut down the Bonnet Carre Spillway for five hours Tuesday.

According to the Department of Transportation Development, the wreck happened on I-10 Eastbound near mile marker 214 just before 9:30 a.m.

Two 18-wheelers were involved and LSP reported 50-60 gallons of diesel spilled.

All lanes were reopened at 2:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Stuck on the bridge, one man grabbed his fishing pole and decided to try his luck on the lake.

One woman says her daughter missed a flight to Disney while waiting in the traffic.

“We’ve been sitting here for more than 2 hours,” Kristan said. “10 year old missed her flight to Disney, 2 year old getting restless…please please hurry!”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hollywood avenue shooting
SPD investigating fatal shooting in Mooretown; suspect sought
On Sunday, June 20, 2021 at this intersection of Benton Road and East Texas Street, a man...
Man arrested after reportedly stealing car, getting involved in hit-and-run crash, then firing gun on scene
The body of Trisha Carnley, 44, of Miller County was found inside her home on Miller County...
Woman found dead in home; authorities seeking husband
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Shreveport man killed in crash in west Texas after having tire blowout

Latest News

“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex
Shreveport man killed in crash in west Texas after having tire blowout
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
A mobile home being towed on I-220 E on Cross Lake Bridge in Shreveport, La. flipped during...
Mobile home flips on I-220 at Cross Lake, spilling debris on interstate
Mobile home flips on I-220 E on Cross Lake Bridge
Mobile home flips on I-220 E at Cross Lake Bridge