Major heat expected to close out the week

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be very hot for a few days. There will not be any rain to cool things down. With all the humidity around, the “feel-like” temperatures will be in the triple digits.

This evening will be quiet with little to no rain. There may be a brief shower in the far southern ArkLaTex. Otherwise, it will be dry. Temperatures though will be very hot and will take their time to cool off. Those temperatures will be in the 80s, but feeling like the 90s until tonight. If you have any plans this evening, just remember to stay hydrated.

Overnight, it will be warm and muggy. I do not expect any rain, so we will be dry as we start the day on Thursday. Temperatures though will only cool to the mid to upper 70s. Our ACs will not get much of a break tonight!

The humidity will keep the feel like temperatures very high

Thursday is when things get hot. Temperatures will be up to the mid 90s with a lot of humidity. So, the “feel-like” temperatures will be in the triple digits. It could be up to being dangerously hot if you’re not careful. Make sure to stay hydrated throughout the day, and seek shade when needed. Rain chances will continue to be low, so there’s no relief to help. I do have a 10% chance for a quick shower, but most of you will stay dry.

Friday will be very similar to Thursday. It might not be quite as not, but it won’t be enough to feel the difference. Therefore, use cation while outside. Temperatures will once again get up to the mid 90s with more humidity. I expect there to be passing clouds, with no rain through most of the day. However, I added a 10% chance of rain since a couple pop showers may occur in the late afternoon.

This weekend is now trending drier. I still have a 20% chance of rain Saturday and a 30% chance Sunday. Therefore, I would not cancel any plan you may have for this weekend. If we are to see any showers, it will not certainly not rain all day. There should be passing clouds mixing in with some sunshine. Temperatures will be hot again though. Saturday will get up to the mid 90s, while Sunday will be slightly cooler, but still in the 90s.

The scattered showers and storms look to pick up a bit through next week as well. Monday and Tuesday will have more wet weather, but this will help to keep the temperatures in check. I have the rain chances at 40% both days. Highs will be in the upper 80s. With the rain hanging around, it may help the temperatures, but not the humidity. So, it will still feel worse than the air temperature.

Latest in the tropics are two tropical waves that are unlikely to form into anything at this point. There is one area to the east of the Windward Islands that has a 10% chance. Then a new area off the coast of Africa has a 20% chance in the next 5 days. If we believe something will develop soon, we will be your First Alert about it.

Have a great rest of the week, and stay cool!

