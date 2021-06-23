Yokem Connection
Henderson County deputy honored for saving drowning woman

Henderson County Sheriff's Deputy Ashley Reed (right) is presented with a plaque by Sheriff Botie Hillhouse as thanks for her actions in saving the life of a drowning woman.(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputy was honored Tuesday night for their action in saving a drowning woman.

According to a press release by Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, Deputy Ashley Reed was at Tom Finely Park in Gun Barrel City on Saturday, May 29 when she spotted a woman having a medical emergency in the water.

Witnesses said victim was face down in the water, about 10 feet from shore suffering from a seizure. Despite having a broken wrist from an on-the-job incident, Reed swam to the woman, wrapped her arms around her and pulled her to shore.

Once on land, Hillhouse said Reed’s speedy actions allowed the woman to vomit water she had consumed, allowing her to resume breathing.

“Deputy Reed has what this job demands: Quick thinking, quick acting, and rightly putting a citizen’s needs above her own,” Hillhouse said. “A life was saved by a public servant willing to risk it all for a citizen.”

Reed was presented a plaque from the sheriff’s office, a “life-saving pin” from the Henderson County Fire Chief’s Association, and a certificate of accommodation from the Gun Barrel City Fire Department during a ceremony Tuesday evening.

