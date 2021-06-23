Yokem Connection
GSU mourns the loss of Leon Thomas III, known as ‘The Voice of Grambling’

On Facebook and Twitter, users are asked to share fond memories of Leon Thomas III by using #TheVoiceOfGrambling.(GSU | Grambling State University)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Leon Thomas III, known as “The Voice of Grambling”, has died.

Grambling State University President Rick Gallot was quoted regarding Thomas’ death.

The school says Thomas, also known as Leon or LT, left a lasting impression on the community. He announced at football games, pageants, and many other Grambling events.

On Facebook, the university is asking those with fond memories to share them using #TheVoiceofGrambling.

#Gramfam, we are saddened to hear of the passing of GSU legend Leon Thomas III. Our hearts and prayers are with the...

Posted by Grambling State University on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

