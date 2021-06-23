Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Diver finds 95-year-old message in a bottle

By Kevin Hodge
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. (WWTV) – There’s a lot of trash on the bottom of the Great Lakes, but if you look hard enough you may just find some treasure.

During a late Friday evening dive, Jennifer Dowker, owner of Nautical North Family Adventures, found a 95-year-old artifact. The company does tours and cruises on Lake Michigan.

“I spotted that green bottle on the top of a fish bed, so I said, ‘Oh, that looks cool,’ so I reached down and grabbed it and noticed there was paper in it,” Dowker said. “So immediately I was like, ‘Alright, this is great.’”

The note inside read: “Will the person who finds this bottle give this paper to George Morrow, Cheboygan, Michigan, and tell where it was found.”

It was dated 1926.

It was shared on Facebook and quickly gained lots of attention. Eventually, Dowker was able to find Morrow’s daughter.

“It was a total shock, but knowing my dad, he would always do little things like when we were building our basement he was putting up the paneling and he put a note behind that,” said daughter Michelle Primeau.

While she plans to come to take a look at the note for herself in September, Primeau said she would rather have Dowker keep it.

“I was really hoping to get it back and I was going to frame it and everything,” she said. “Then when I went to bed … I started thinking about it and it will make my dad live on if I give it to Jen.”

Copyright 2021 WWTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hollywood avenue shooting
SPD investigating fatal shooting in Mooretown; suspect sought
On Sunday, June 20, 2021 at this intersection of Benton Road and East Texas Street, a man...
Man arrested after reportedly stealing car, getting involved in hit-and-run crash, then firing gun on scene
The body of Trisha Carnley, 44, of Miller County was found inside her home on Miller County...
Woman found dead in home; authorities seeking husband
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Shreveport man killed in crash in west Texas after having tire blowout

Latest News

“I keep telling people, while we are busy fighting with each other, this thing is picking us...
We're still in the pandemic, Missouri hospital administrator says
The Shreveport Fire Department will soon have three brand new trucks in operation.
Shreveport Fire Department getting 3 much-needed new trucks
SFD gets three brand new trucks
FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
Biden mourns former Senate colleague, Virginia’s John Warner