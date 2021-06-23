Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Biden to speak at funeral for former Sen. John Warner

FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, discussing the U.S. Navy's role in the global maritime environment.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - The funeral for former Virginia Sen. John Warner is scheduled for Wednesday at the Washington National Cathedral.

Warner died May 25 at the age of 94.

At least 60 current and former members of the Senate are expected to attend the funeral.

President Joe Biden is among those who will speak.

Warner served in the Navy during World War II and the Marines in the Korean War.

He served as secretary of the Navy from 1972 to 1974.

He made waves in Hollywood when he became actress Elizabeth Taylor’s sixth husband in 1976.

They divorced in 1982.

The Republican served 30 years in the Senate, from 1979 until 2009, making him the second-longest serving senator in Virginia’s history.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hollywood avenue shooting
SPD investigating fatal shooting in Mooretown; suspect sought
The body of Trisha Carnley, 44, of Miller County was found inside her home on Miller County...
Woman found dead in home; authorities seeking husband
On Sunday, June 20, 2021 at this intersection of Benton Road and East Texas Street, a man...
Man arrested after reportedly stealing car, getting involved in hit-and-run crash, then firing gun on scene
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Jefferson ISD
East Texas school district shares final message of teen who killed himself to raise awareness about mental health

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
R. Kelly jailed in NYC as he awaits sex-trafficking trial
LIVE: Funeral for former Sen. John Warner
Britney Spears is scheduled to comment remotely during a court hearing Wednesday.
Britney Spears set to make rare remarks to conservatorship judge
Elton John performs during his Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Rosemont, Ill. on...
Elton John adds final dates to farewell tour, including stadium shows