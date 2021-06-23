Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

153 Houston hospital employees who refused to get COVID-19 vaccine have resigned or been fired

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (AP) — More than 150 employees at a Houston hospital system who refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine have been fired or resigned after a judge dismissed an employee lawsuit over the vaccine requirement.

A spokesperson for Houston Methodist Hospital system said 153 employees either resigned in the two-week suspension period or were terminated on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, a federal judge threw out the lawsuit filed by 117 employees over the requirement.

The hospital system had required employees to complete their immunization by June 7. After that, 178 employees were suspended for two weeks without pay for not complying.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mobile home being towed on I-220 E on Cross Lake Bridge in Shreveport, La. flipped during...
Mobile home flips on I-220 at Cross Lake, spilling debris on interstate
Morris Noran, 11, was killed Sunday, June 20, 2021 in a UTV wreck in Webster Parish.
11-year-old killed, 14-year-old hurt in UTV accident
A driver was traveling north on Hearve Avenue when a vehicle, possibly a black Dodge Charger,...
Driver shot in head; suspect sought
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces a COVID vaccine lotter program to encourage Louisiana residents...
COVID-19 vaccinated La. residents can now register for lottery
Bienville man killed at Ruston gas station off I-20

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Smoking soon will be taboo in Shreveport’s bars, casinos
13 Caddo Parish schools teamed up with local nonprofits to collect essential items for these...
‘We still care about our neighbors’: Caddo Parish schools team up with United Way to collect essential items for local nonprofits
On Sunday, June 20, 2021 at this intersection of Benton Road and East Texas Street, a man...
Man arrested after reportedly stealing car, getting involved in hit-and-run crash, then firing gun on scene