1 dead after shooting in Coushatta; suspect arrested

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man has been taken into custody and charged with second-degree homicide after a shooting on June 21.

Just after 3:30 a.m. on June 21, officers received a call relating to gunshots at an apartment in Red River Estates located at 100 East Riddle Street in Coushatta.

Upon arrival, officials found an individual inside an apartment that was unresponsive and appeared to be suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. Red River EMS and the Red River Parish Deputy Coroner both confirmed that the victim was dead.

The Red River Parish Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division responded to process the crime scene and begin the investigative process. The victim was then identified as Devin D. Wilson, 25, of Coushatta.

Investigators narrowed down their search for the suspect and determined his potential location included two residential homes in the area.

Search warrants and an arrest warrant were obtained in preparation for apprehending the suspect.

Due to the nature of the crime, consideration that the suspect was armed with a firearm, and the populated locations, assistance was requested from other area law enforcement agencies who supplied additional tactical personnel and equipment.

These agencies assisted Red River Parish Sheriff’s investigators and patrol deputies in executing the search/arrest warrants at approximately 2 p.m. on June 21.

At 2:28 p.m. the same day, Joe A. Tovar, 26, who recently relocated to Coushatta from Minnesota, was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Red River Parish Jail on one count of second-degree homicide.

The investigation is ongoing. No bond has been set at this time.

Anyone with information related to this crime can contact Red River Parish Sheriff’s Investigators at (318) 932-6701.

