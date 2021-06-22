Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Woman found dead in home; authorities seeking husband

The body of Trisha Carnley, 44, of Miller County was found inside her home on Miller County...
The body of Trisha Carnley, 44, of Miller County was found inside her home on Miller County Road 10. According to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, investigators believe that she died as a result of a single gunshot wound.
By Alex Onken
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - An Arkansas woman was found dead on Monday, June 21 — and authorities are searching for her husband.

The body of Trisha Carnley, 44, of Miller County was found inside a home on Miller County Road 10. According to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, investigators believe that she died as a result of a single gunshot wound.

Trisha Carnley was reported missing at 9 a.m. on Monday. Family members told police that they had not seen or heard from her since Sunday evening. Authorities arrived at the home with family members and after no response, they entered the residence using forced entry.

A search warrant was obtained and the home was searched and processed for evidence. Her body was sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the manner and cause of death.

Authorities are looking for Tricia Carnley’s husband, Curtis, 54, as a part of MCSO’s ongoing investigation.

No warrants are issued at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any possible information regarding the death of Trisha Carnley or the whereabouts of her husband Curtis Carnley is urged to contact the Miller County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 774-3001

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mobile home being towed on I-220 E on Cross Lake Bridge in Shreveport, La. flipped during...
Mobile home flips on I-220 at Cross Lake, spilling debris on interstate
Morris Noran, 11, was killed Sunday, June 20, 2021 in a UTV wreck in Webster Parish.
11-year-old killed, 14-year-old hurt in UTV accident
A driver was traveling north on Hearve Avenue when a vehicle, possibly a black Dodge Charger,...
Driver shot in head; suspect sought
Bienville man killed at Ruston gas station off I-20
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces a COVID vaccine lotter program to encourage Louisiana residents...
COVID-19 vaccinated La. residents can now register for lottery

Latest News

Jefferson ISD
East Texas school district shares final message of teen who killed himself to raise awareness about mental health
We are tracking a hot and humid second half of the week followed by shower and storm chances...
Heat on the rise later this week
The people pictured above are wanted in connection with alleged ATM fraud involving elderly...
2 wanted for allegedly scamming elderly victims into withdrawing money from ATM
We are tracking some toasty weather on the way later this week.
Rising heat and humidity later this week