Woman found dead in home; authorities seeking husband

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - An Arkansas woman was found dead on Monday, June 21 — and authorities are searching for her husband.

The body of Trisha Carnley, 44, of Miller County was found inside a home on Miller County Road 10. According to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, investigators believe that she died as a result of a single gunshot wound.

Trisha Carnley was reported missing at 9 a.m. on Monday. Family members told police that they had not seen or heard from her since Sunday evening. Authorities arrived at the home with family members and after no response, they entered the residence using forced entry.

A search warrant was obtained and the home was searched and processed for evidence. Her body was sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the manner and cause of death.

Authorities are looking for Tricia Carnley’s husband, Curtis, 54, as a part of MCSO’s ongoing investigation.

No warrants are issued at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any possible information regarding the death of Trisha Carnley or the whereabouts of her husband Curtis Carnley is urged to contact the Miller County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 774-3001

