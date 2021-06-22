“We still care about our neighbors,” Caddo Parish schools team up with United Way to collect essential items for local nonprofits

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish students are making a mighty difference for local nonprofits, thanks to help from the United Way of Northwest Louisiana.

Over the course of a month, students and staff from 13 different schools collected essential items for over a dozen organizations. Their hard work and determination paid off, as more than 8,000 items were donated and over $14,000 in economic aid was produced.

According to the United Way, many of the volunteers donated extra time to sort and organize collected items for pick up.

“We never stopped caring about others, even as we are worried about ourselves,” said LaToria Thomas, vice president of operations and community investment at the United Way. “They [students] never second-guessed their commitment to the community.”

Normally, the United Way hosts a Day of Service for Caddo and Bossier Schools, where students volunteer at a local nonprofit. But, due to the pandemic, the option just wasn’t feasible.

Thus, the alternative socially distanced, essential needs drive was born.

“Watching kids give back to nonprofits, give to nonprofits, shows that Shreveport is still that tight-knit community that I grew up in,” said Thomas. “We still care about our neighbors, we still care about our nonprofits that are helping fill in the gaps where businesses and government can’t reach.”

The HUB, Providence House, Robinson’s Rescue, the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana and Holy Angels are just some of the organizations Caddo Schools assisted during the essential needs drive.

The United Way reports more than 250 volunteers from Caddo Parish Schools played a pivotal role for local nonprofits during 2019, saving organizations over $18,000 in labor expenses.

