Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

“We still care about our neighbors,” Caddo Parish schools team up with United Way to collect essential items for local nonprofits

13 Caddo Parish schools teamed up with local nonprofits to collect essential items for these...
13 Caddo Parish schools teamed up with local nonprofits to collect essential items for these organizations. Over the course of a month, more than 8,000 items were donated and over $14,000 in economic aid was raised.(United Way of Northwest Louisiana)
By Christian Piekos
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish students are making a mighty difference for local nonprofits, thanks to help from the United Way of Northwest Louisiana.

Over the course of a month, students and staff from 13 different schools collected essential items for over a dozen organizations. Their hard work and determination paid off, as more than 8,000 items were donated and over $14,000 in economic aid was produced.

According to the United Way, many of the volunteers donated extra time to sort and organize collected items for pick up.

“We never stopped caring about others, even as we are worried about ourselves,” said LaToria Thomas, vice president of operations and community investment at the United Way. “They [students] never second-guessed their commitment to the community.”

Normally, the United Way hosts a Day of Service for Caddo and Bossier Schools, where students volunteer at a local nonprofit. But, due to the pandemic, the option just wasn’t feasible.

Thus, the alternative socially distanced, essential needs drive was born.

“Watching kids give back to nonprofits, give to nonprofits, shows that Shreveport is still that tight-knit community that I grew up in,” said Thomas. “We still care about our neighbors, we still care about our nonprofits that are helping fill in the gaps where businesses and government can’t reach.”

The HUB, Providence House, Robinson’s Rescue, the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana and Holy Angels are just some of the organizations Caddo Schools assisted during the essential needs drive.

The United Way reports more than 250 volunteers from Caddo Parish Schools played a pivotal role for local nonprofits during 2019, saving organizations over $18,000 in labor expenses.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morris Noran, 11, was killed Sunday, June 20, 2021 in a UTV wreck in Webster Parish.
11-year-old killed, 14-year-old hurt in UTV accident
A mobile home being towed on I-220 E on Cross Lake Bridge in Shreveport, La. flipped during...
Mobile home flips on I-220 at Cross Lake, spilling debris on interstate
A driver was traveling north on Hearve Avenue when a vehicle, possibly a black Dodge Charger,...
Driver shot in head; suspect sought
Bienville man killed at Ruston gas station off I-20
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces a COVID vaccine lotter program to encourage Louisiana residents...
COVID-19 vaccinated La. residents can now register for lottery

Latest News

We are tracking some toasty weather on the way later this week.
Rising heat and humidity later this week
Mayor Adrian Perkins is still conducting listening sessions across the city. Two are scheduled...
City of Shreveport launches funding priorities survey website
Mark Crawford, Shreveport Regional’s marketing director, tells KSLA News 12 that the airport is...
Shreveport Regional rebounding from COVID-19 pandemic, spokesman says
A mobile home being towed on I-220 E on Cross Lake Bridge in Shreveport, La. flipped during...
Mobile home flips on I-220 at Cross Lake, spilling debris on interstate