SPD investigating fatal shooting in Mooretown; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting on Tuesday, June 22, just after 3 p.m.

Officials say a man was shot in a ditch near an apartment complex off Illinois Street.

Police have confirmed the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Shreve Memorial Library located off Hollywood Avenue is currently locked down due to the investigation.

