Smoking soon will be taboo in Shreveport’s bars, casinos

Ban on tobacco use goes into effect Aug. 1
(WOWT)
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A ban on smoking in Shreveport’s bars and casinos soon will go into effect.

City Council members approved the legislation last year.

And the impending change Aug. 1 spurred discussion when the City Council met Tuesday, June 22.

Dr. Martha Whyte, the Louisiana Office of Public Health’s medical director for northwest Louisiana, was among proponents who addressed council members.

Others also praised the prohibition against tobacco use, saying it comes none too soon. They also have argued that the COVID-19 pandemic provides all the more reason for the ban.

On the other hand, representatives of Shreveport’s casinos — Sam’s Town and El Dorado — again told council members Tuesday that the ban will only further hurt their businesses, which already have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

District C Councilman John Nickelson defended the City Council’s decision.

Tune in this evening as KSLA News 12′s Chandler Watkins further explores the impact of the impending ban.

