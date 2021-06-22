Shreveport Regional rebounding from COVID-19 pandemic, spokesman says

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The airline industry was crippled by stay-at-home orders spurred by COVID-19 pandemic at this time last year.

Now that people think the pandemic might be easing, they are traveling in droves.

So many people are flying that American Airlines has been forced to cancel hundreds of its flights over the past few days. Flight Aware says there’s been a 6% reduction in flights.

This comes as the TSA says its officers screened 2.1 million people in one day at airports throughout the country, That’s the largest single-day count since March 7, 2020, which was right before the nation went on lockdown.

American Airlines blames its flight cancellations on a labor shortage. So many workers were laid off during the pandemic, now they’re having trouble getting back to full staff.

KSLA News 12′s Doug Warner spoke with Mark Crawford, Shreveport Regional’s marketing director, on Monday, June 21 about what that airport has to offer and how its weathering the coronavirus pandemic.

Crawford spoke of how Shreveport Regional is rebounding and how the airport is working with Allegiant to add more destinations.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.