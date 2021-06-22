Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Shreveport Regional rebounding from COVID-19 pandemic, spokesman says

The airport also is working with Allegiant to add more destinations
Mark Crawford, Shreveport Regional’s marketing director, tells KSLA News 12 that the airport is...
Mark Crawford, Shreveport Regional’s marketing director, tells KSLA News 12 that the airport is working with Allegiant to try to add more destinations. (Source: Shreveport Regional Airport/Allegiant)
By KSLA Staff
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The airline industry was crippled by stay-at-home orders spurred by COVID-19 pandemic at this time last year.

Now that people think the pandemic might be easing, they are traveling in droves.

So many people are flying that American Airlines has been forced to cancel hundreds of its flights over the past few days. Flight Aware says there’s been a 6% reduction in flights.

This comes as the TSA says its officers screened 2.1 million people in one day at airports throughout the country, That’s the largest single-day count since March 7, 2020, which was right before the nation went on lockdown.

American Airlines blames its flight cancellations on a labor shortage. So many workers were laid off during the pandemic, now they’re having trouble getting back to full staff.

KSLA News 12′s Doug Warner spoke with Mark Crawford, Shreveport Regional’s marketing director, on Monday, June 21 about what that airport has to offer and how its weathering the coronavirus pandemic.

Crawford spoke of how Shreveport Regional is rebounding and how the airport is working with Allegiant to add more destinations.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morris Noran, 11, was killed Sunday, June 20, 2021 in a UTV wreck in Webster Parish.
11-year-old killed, 14-year-old hurt in UTV accident
1 person dead following crash in Mansfield
Bethany mobile home fire claims one life.
Mobile home fire claims life of elderly woman
A driver was traveling north on Hearve Avenue when a vehicle, possibly a black Dodge Charger,...
Driver shot in head; suspect sought
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces a COVID vaccine lotter program to encourage Louisiana residents...
COVID-19 vaccinated La. residents can now register for lottery

Latest News

A mobile home being towed on I-220 E on Cross Lake Bridge in Shreveport, La. flipped during...
Mobile home flips on I-220 at Cross Lake, spilling debris on interstate
Seven Jeter, age 2, and Curtis Jeter, age 4, are missing and believed to be in danger.
Amber Alert issued for 2- and 4-year-old year old Dallas siblings
Crews are working to put the final touches on the new residence hall at LSMSA. The building...
LSMSA to open new student living learning center in fall 2021
Union Pacific Palestine
Legal limbo delays Union Pacific’s layoff plans at Palestine railcar shop