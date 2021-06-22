Rising heat and humidity rest of the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After seeing some strong storms roll through the ArkLaTex yesterday afternoon we are tracking much more tranquil weather on the way Tuesday. We are dealing with a few showers this morning across the southern ArkLaTex, but those will be clearing out later this morning. While a few pop up showers will be possible Wednesday we are tracking generally drier weather as we go through the rest of the work week. Temperatures and humidity will be the big story for the region because after a relatively comfortable day today we are tracking high temperatures in the mid-90s towards the end of the week with ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will be around the 105 degree mark.

We are tracking rising heat and humidity for the ArkLaTex later this week. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning some of you in the far southern ArkLaTex may need the umbrella early, but most of us will see clearing skies as we go throughout the day today. The best part of the day Tuesday will be the fact that it will feel a whole lot more comfortable across the region compared to Monday thanks to lower heat and humidity. High temperatures this afternoon will likely be in the mid-80s across the region.

As we go through the rest of the work week we are tracking rising temperatures along with rising humidity on the way for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures on Wednesday will be warmer, but not crazy hot with highs that will be around the 90 degree mark. Wednesday we could also see a few isolated shower during the afternoon hours, but nothing significant. Its really the second half of the week that we will see temperatures and humidity that will start to sky rocket for the region. Temperatures Thursday and Friday will likely be in the mid-90s, but thanks to the humidity it will more likely feel close to the 105 degree mark.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we are tracking additional rain chances for the region. Both Saturday and Sunday at this point at least bring the potential of wet weather even though both days the rain will be scattered in nature. Temperatures thanks to the rain potential will be slightly cooler, but both days should be right around the 90 degree mark with some added humidity as well.

In the meantime, enjoy the amazing weather we should see this afternoon! Have a great Tuesday!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.