Men’s Health Month perfect time to make screenings priority

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - June is Men’s Health Month, and is intended to encourage men to get their routine health screenings.

According to the Men’s Health Month website:

the purpose of Men’s Health Month is to heighten the awareness of preventable health problems and encourage early detection and treatment of disease among men and boys. This month gives health care providers, public policy makers, the media, and individuals an opportunity to encourage men and boys to seek regular medical advice and early treatment for disease and injury. The response has been overwhelming with thousands of awareness activities in the USA and around the globe.

Dr. Douglas Barron with CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic in Longview recommends visiting your primary care physician to check on numbers, and to schedule screenings for men of all ages.

“It’s very important for men to get screened for things like colon cancer, prostate cancer, as well as the number one killer in East Texas which is cardiovascular disease which can include diabetes. We generally recommend that starts at the age of 35 or 40. You get in with your regular doctor to get in a physical and labwork and those sorts of things.”

Dr. Barron also said that staying hydrated, getting proper nutrition and exercise are ways to practice a healthy lifestyle all year long.

