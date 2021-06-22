Man arrested after reportedly stealing car, getting involved in hit-and-run crash, then firing gun on scene

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested after reportedly stealing a car, then getting into a hit-and-run wreck and firing shots at the scene of the crash.

A spokesperson with Bossier City says Derek Wright was arrested Sunday, June 20 in connection with the incident.

Officers initially responded to the 2100 block of Nina Street about a stolen car. While on scene, they got a report about hit-and-run nearby involving the stolen car and shots being fired at the intersection of Benton Road and East Texas Street. This all happened around 11 a.m. Sunday.

A woman posted on Facebook after reportedly witnessing the incident. She says the man got out of the car and started firing shots at everyone at the scene, including a taxi driver. Read her full description of the incident below.

A woman posted on Facebook about the incident after reportedly witnessing the chaos herself. (Facebook)

Wright was held at gunpoint by an armed citizen until police officers arrived and took him into custody.

