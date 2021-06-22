Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Legal limbo delays Union Pacific’s layoff plans at Palestine railcar shop

Railroad plans to eliminate almost 60 jobs
By Blake Holland
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - An ongoing legal battle has delayed plans to lay off workers at Union Pacific’s Palestine railcar shop.

The railroad intended to cut almost 60 jobs by Monday, June 14, but the game of legal limbo temporarily stopped their plans.

At issue is a 1954 contract between the railroad, city and county. The contract issue has already been to the Supreme Court twice, with the community winning each time, according to Mayor Steve Presley.

As they wait on a ruling from an appellate court, Presley fears they may not be as lucky this time.

“When an operating, profitable business can get out of a contract just because they want to, something is wrong with this country,” Presley said.

A Union Pacific employee can be seen wearing a Palestine Car Shop cap.
A Union Pacific employee can be seen wearing a Palestine Car Shop cap.(Blake Holland/KLTV)

“This is a David versus Goliath type of situation,” said Harris Lohmeyer, a retired Union Pacific Palestine employee. “We’ve won the last two battles, but hopefully we’ll win the big battle.”

A judge ruled Union Pacific cannot cut any jobs until after a court hearing set for July 8. On that date, the judge is set to take up an issue brought forth by the city and county who say the railroad has been out of compliance with their 1955 judgement since December 2020. They claim the railroad has failed to provide employment and payroll reports on a monthly basis to the city of Palestine.

“Unless we get some national help on this, we’re fighting a battle that will be a miracle if we win,” Presley said. “All of a sudden we’re going to see all of these big ultra-rich companies able to just pick and choose deals they want to keep and what deals they don’t want to keep. That’s absolutely, totally wrong.”

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Union Pacific workers fight to keep jobs ahead of recently announced Palestine car shop closure

Union Pacific cuts almost 60 jobs in Palestine

Judge allows Union Pacific to break 149-year-old contract with Palestine

Officials fight Union Pacific lawsuit that threatens East Texas jobs

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morris Noran, 11, was killed Sunday, June 20, 2021 in a UTV wreck in Webster Parish.
11-year-old killed, 14-year-old hurt in UTV accident
1 person dead following crash in Mansfield
Bethany mobile home fire claims one life.
Mobile home fire claims life of elderly woman
A driver was traveling north on Hearve Avenue when a vehicle, possibly a black Dodge Charger,...
Driver shot in head; suspect sought
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces a COVID vaccine lotter program to encourage Louisiana residents...
COVID-19 vaccinated La. residents can now register for lottery

Latest News

A mobile home being towed on I-220 E on Cross Lake Bridge in Shreveport, La. flipped during...
Mobile home flips on I-220 at Cross Lake, spilling debris on interstate
Seven Jeter, age 2, and Curtis Jeter, age 4, are missing and believed to be in danger.
Amber Alert issued for 2- and 4-year-old year old Dallas siblings
Crews are working to put the final touches on the new residence hall at LSMSA. The building...
LSMSA to open new student living learning center in fall 2021
Tom Moss talks about what he believes are Civil War-era artifacts. He found them in Marion...
Gun shop owner continues search for Civil War-era artifacts in Marion County