Heat comes back with a vengeance this week

(KSLA) - After a brief cool down Tuesday, the heat will be back in full force come by Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s with plenty of humidity to make it feel worse.

This evening will be nice and sunny with barely any clouds at all. There will also not be any rain. With the low humidity and warm temperatures, it will be perfect for any outdoor plans. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s as the evening wears on.

Overnight will have a few clouds build up. Overall, it should be partly to mostly cloudy. We will wake up with a few more clouds by sunrise Wednesday. These clouds will not provide any rain though. So, it will be dry. Temperatures will cool steadily throughout the night, falling to the mid to upper 60s.

Only a 10% chance of rain for Wednesday

Wednesday will be a nice day with little to no chance of rain. I do have a 10% chance for one or two afternoon showers to pop up. Most of the ArkLaTex will remain dry. Here’s the bad news though. The winds will start to turn out of the south again, bringing the humidity up a little bit. It will still be tolerable, but on its way up. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Thursday is when things get bad. Hot, I should say. Temperatures will be up to the mid 90s with a lot of humidity. So, the “feel-like” temperatures will be in the triple digits. It could be up to being dangerously hot if you’re not careful. Make sure to stay hydrated throughout the day, and seek shade when needed. Rain chances will continue to be low, so there’s no relief to help.

Friday will be very similar to Thursday. It might not be quite as not, but it won’t be enough to feel the difference. Therefore, use cation while outside. Temperatures will once again get up to the mid 90s with more humidity. I expect there to be passing clouds, but no rain throughout the day.

By this weekend, we are tracking our next best shot at rain. It will not be a washout though. However, it should help provide some relief to the heat. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Rain chances as of now are up to 30% Saturday and 40% Sunday. Whatever rain we do see will be scattered mostly in the afternoon.

The scattered showers and storms look to continue through next week as well. Monday and Tuesday will have more wet weather, but this will help to keep the temperatures in check. I have the rain chances at 40% both days. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Have a great rest of the week, and stay cool!

