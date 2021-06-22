Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Heat comes back with a vengeance this week

By Grant Roberts
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSLA) - After a brief cool down Tuesday, the heat will be back in full force come by Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s with plenty of humidity to make it feel worse.

This evening will be nice and sunny with barely any clouds at all. There will also not be any rain. With the low humidity and warm temperatures, it will be perfect for any outdoor plans. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s as the evening wears on.

Overnight will have a few clouds build up. Overall, it should be partly to mostly cloudy. We will wake up with a few more clouds by sunrise Wednesday. These clouds will not provide any rain though. So, it will be dry. Temperatures will cool steadily throughout the night, falling to the mid to upper 60s.

Only a 10% chance of rain for Wednesday
Only a 10% chance of rain for Wednesday

Wednesday will be a nice day with little to no chance of rain. I do have a 10% chance for one or two afternoon showers to pop up. Most of the ArkLaTex will remain dry. Here’s the bad news though. The winds will start to turn out of the south again, bringing the humidity up a little bit. It will still be tolerable, but on its way up. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Thursday is when things get bad. Hot, I should say. Temperatures will be up to the mid 90s with a lot of humidity. So, the “feel-like” temperatures will be in the triple digits. It could be up to being dangerously hot if you’re not careful. Make sure to stay hydrated throughout the day, and seek shade when needed. Rain chances will continue to be low, so there’s no relief to help.

Friday will be very similar to Thursday. It might not be quite as not, but it won’t be enough to feel the difference. Therefore, use cation while outside. Temperatures will once again get up to the mid 90s with more humidity. I expect there to be passing clouds, but no rain throughout the day.

By this weekend, we are tracking our next best shot at rain. It will not be a washout though. However, it should help provide some relief to the heat. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Rain chances as of now are up to 30% Saturday and 40% Sunday. Whatever rain we do see will be scattered mostly in the afternoon.

The scattered showers and storms look to continue through next week as well. Monday and Tuesday will have more wet weather, but this will help to keep the temperatures in check. I have the rain chances at 40% both days. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Have a great rest of the week, and stay cool!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mobile home being towed on I-220 E on Cross Lake Bridge in Shreveport, La. flipped during...
Mobile home flips on I-220 at Cross Lake, spilling debris on interstate
Morris Noran, 11, was killed Sunday, June 20, 2021 in a UTV wreck in Webster Parish.
11-year-old killed, 14-year-old hurt in UTV accident
A driver was traveling north on Hearve Avenue when a vehicle, possibly a black Dodge Charger,...
Driver shot in head; suspect sought
Bienville man killed at Ruston gas station off I-20
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces a COVID vaccine lotter program to encourage Louisiana residents...
COVID-19 vaccinated La. residents can now register for lottery

Latest News

Only a 10% chance of rain for Wednesday
Heat will get relief from rain on its way
We are tracking rising heat and humidity for the ArkLaTex later this week.
Heat and humidity on the rise for the rest of the week
We are tracking a hot and humid second half of the week followed by shower and storm chances...
Heat on the rise later this week
We are tracking some toasty weather on the way later this week.
Rising heat and humidity later this week