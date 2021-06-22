City of Shreveport launches funding priorities survey website

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City officials have launched a website that allows Shreveport residents to express how they would like officials to use pandemic federal relief funds.

The $48 million dollars will be spent at the local level.

To take the survey, click here.

Mayor Adrian Perkins is still conducting listening sessions across the city. Two are scheduled for the month of June.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.