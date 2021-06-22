Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

City of Shreveport launches funding priorities survey website

Mayor Adrian Perkins is still conducting listening sessions across the city. Two are scheduled...
Mayor Adrian Perkins is still conducting listening sessions across the city. Two are scheduled for the month of June.(unsplash.com)
By Alex Onken
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City officials have launched a website that allows Shreveport residents to express how they would like officials to use pandemic federal relief funds.

The $48 million dollars will be spent at the local level.

To take the survey, click here.

Mayor Adrian Perkins is still conducting listening sessions across the city. Two are scheduled for the month of June.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morris Noran, 11, was killed Sunday, June 20, 2021 in a UTV wreck in Webster Parish.
11-year-old killed, 14-year-old hurt in UTV accident
A mobile home being towed on I-220 E on Cross Lake Bridge in Shreveport, La. flipped during...
Mobile home flips on I-220 at Cross Lake, spilling debris on interstate
A driver was traveling north on Hearve Avenue when a vehicle, possibly a black Dodge Charger,...
Driver shot in head; suspect sought
Bienville man killed at Ruston gas station off I-20
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces a COVID vaccine lotter program to encourage Louisiana residents...
COVID-19 vaccinated La. residents can now register for lottery

Latest News

Morris Naron, who was known to family and friends as Treyson, was killed Sunday, June 20, 2021...
Friends of the family remember 11-year-old killed in UTV wreck in Webster Parish
Nacogdoches ‘Restaurant Week’ spotlights local eateries
Nacogdoches ‘Restaurant Week’ spotlights local eateries
Nacogdoches ‘Restaurant Week’ spotlights local eateries
Nacogdoches ‘Restaurant Week’ spotlights local eateries
Teacher, coach remember 11-year-old boy killed in UTV wreck on Father's Day
Teacher, coach remember 11-year-old boy killed in UTV wreck