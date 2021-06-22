Yokem Connection
Amber Alert issued for 2- and 4-year-old year old Dallas siblings

Seven Jeter, age 2, and Curtis Jeter, age 4, are missing and believed to be in danger.
Seven Jeter, age 2, and Curtis Jeter, age 4, are missing and believed to be in danger.(Dallas PD)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for two children from Dallas.

Seven Jeter, age 2, and Curtis Jeter, age 4, are missing from the 5900 block of Highland Village Dr. in Dallas. They were last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Seven was last seen wearing a white onesie with red and blue rockets on the front. He is approximately 30 inches tall and weighs around 25 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Curtis was last seen wearing a white/blue onesie designed like an astronaut outfit, officials said. He is about 35 inches tall and weighs about 40 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Seven and Curtis were last seen in a gray, late 90s model Cadillac sedan with body damage to driver side rear quarter panel

The suspect of the alert is Curtis Everett Jeter, II, age 24. He is 5′6″ tall and weighs around 160 pounds. It is believed Jeter, a suspect in a homicide, has possession of Seven and Curtis.  Seven and Curtis are believed to be in danger and need assistance.

Anyone with information on the children and suspect whereabouts is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268 and reference case number 109886-2021.

The children are believed to be in danger.
The children are believed to be in danger.(TEXAS DPS)

